There’s a lot of controversy surrounding the consumption of tea and coffee. Is black tea better than tea with milk? Should you skip coffee altogether? Is green tea better than our Indian masala chai? To answer your basic queries on chai and coffee, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her social media. Here is what she has to say.

1. When should you never have chai/coffee?

– first thing on waking up

– last thing before sleeping

– in place of a meal during the day

Read: Start your day with apple instead of coffee.

2. How many cups of coffee or tea should one have in a day?

2-3 cups are totally fine. Here is why you should have ginger tea.

3. Is green tea/ green coffee healthier?

Only for profits, not people. Btw, Indian masala chai (with milk and spices) is now being considered as an anti-oxidant rich health drink to aid recovery. Here are health benefits of masala chai.

4. Should you have coffee or tea with sugar or sugarfree?

Sugar for sure. WHO and other global diabetes organizations say 6-9 tsp of sugar a day is ok. Add sugar to your chai/coffee, avoid the invisible sugar from packaged food (breakfast cereals, fruit juice, biscuits, etc).

Read: Should you drink tea after a meal?

