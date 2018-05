Each year, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is widely celebrated as Ramadan. It involves abstaining from drinking, smoking, sex, food between particular hours of the day. Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the globe started their holy fast from Thursday morning. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.

So the Ramadan fasting starts before sunrise and ends after the sunset. Iftar is the meal that is eaten post sunset. Here are few things you should have while you break your fast, according to Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur. For Iftar, having foods high in carbohydrates can compensate for the reduced glucose levels experienced as a result of fasting.

 Break the fast with water and then dates/figs as they are good sources of simple sugars,as they are fairly light and prepare the stomach for dinner.

 Ganjee also called Aash is recommended and it is made of grains, pulses, chicken pieces and some blended vegetable, consumed along with Pudina chutney.

 Eating a fruit or nuts after Iftar is recommended. Half a glass of fruit juice can substitute a fruit.

 Do not drink too much water immediately after Iftar as it can contribute to fatigue and stomach pain.

 Do not indulge in an unbalanced diet with too many servings of sherbets and sweets with added sugar as it is very unhealthy.

 Sweet desserts are not recommended as they make the individual feel hungry after a while. One can add Faluda and Rooh Afza in their deserts to make it more appetizing.

 Avoid heavy meals for Iftar to prevent extra load on the digestive system. If planning a dinner, it should be consumed at least 2 hours after Iftar and should be very light.

Image Source: Shutterstock