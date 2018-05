Each year, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is widely celebrated as Ramadan. It involves abstaining from drinking, smoking, sex, food between particular hours of the day. Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the globe started their holy fast from Thursday morning. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.

So the Ramadan fasting starts before sunrise and ends after the sunset. Suhoor/ Sehri is a meal that is eaten before dawn while iftar is the evening feast.

We ask our expert, Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur to enumerate on the must-haves during sehri and iftar.

‘Sehri is one of the most integral meals during the month of Ramzan and helps us maintain our energy levels throughout the day,’ starts Raj.

 Sehri should include high fibre foods and complex carbohydrates such as grains and pulses. Since these foods take longer to digest they provide satiety for a longer period of time.

 One should also include foods such as eggs, grains, dairy products and meat along with fruits, vegetables, low-fat milk, fruit juice and nuts to have a balanced diet.

 A wholesome serving of fruits and vegetables can help in beating the thirst for the whole day apart from preventing constipation. Grape extract has tonic properties and is suggested for those who feel weak during the day.

 One should drink water gradually and slowly while eating Sehri and not consume large amounts of it as it dilutes stomach’s acid content and causes bloating and indigestion.

 Some people don’t have a good appetite in the morning, as a result, they skip having Sehri altogether. This should be avoided at all costs and one should have a heavy Sehri that provides them with energy to sustain their daily routine and activities.

 Tea should not be consumed in large quantities during Ramzan as it contains tannin which increases urination thereby increasing our thirst.

 People should avoid other carbohydrate-rich foods including candies and chocolate as they release energy rapidly.

