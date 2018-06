The date fruit is believed to have originated in Iraq. Dates are scientifically called Phoenix dactylifera.

They are believed to be a storehouse of nutrients and can benefit us by decreasing cholesterol, treating constipation, improving bone health and boosting the energy levels. Coming to the calorie count, one date contains about 20 calories. It contains 2.8 mg of calcium and 5 g of total carbohydrates.

Dates are also extremely rich in antioxidants, tannins being the most important of them. These tannins prevent cell damage and protect against inflammation. In fact, eating dates on an empty stomach is known to kill intestinal worms. Dates work great for babies as well. The fruit promotes stronger bones and teeth, boosts the immune system, improves weight, offers added nourishment during fever, and cures dysentery.

Dates contain vitamins C and D that work on the skin elasticity. And definitely, the taste is yummy! It is delicious, flavoursome, full of flavour, fresh and makes for a succulent dessert. This dessert is full of taste and healthy also.

Dates and nuts ladoo recipe

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Healthy dates and nut balls in 15 minutes

Yield/Serves: 4

Ingredients: (240 ml cup used)

20 large dates pitted

¼ cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts)

1 tbsp. desiccated Coconut (optional)

Method:

Dry roast nuts for few minutes if on the stove top, set them aside to cool or add them to a microwave safe tray and microwave for about two minutes, stir in between at least twice. To the same pan, add dates and heat them till turn soft. If in a microwave, add dates to the same tray, microwave for about 30 to 60 seconds to soften them.

Add desiccated coconut if using.

Knead or blend the dates in a blender, set the blended dates aside. Add nuts to the blender and pulse them coarsely or chop them. Mix dates and nuts well or together blend them in the blender. (If u want to put whole all dry fruits)

Take small portions and roll them to balls.

You can roll them in desiccated coconut to give a ladoo like a look.

Notes: If you wish to store these balls at room temperature for about a week or so, then heat the dates for a little longer. You also can try using sesame seeds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds or kurmura.

Image courtesy: Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon