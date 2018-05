During the holy month of Ramadan, one can eat only during suhoor or sehri (pre-dawn) or during iftar (post sunset). For the rest of the daylight hours, there is Ramadan fasting during which food and water consumption are prohibited. It is very important that you give your body proper nutrition so that it is able to sustain during the day-long fast while you go on about your work. Iftaar during Ramadan is a time for festivities and indulgence. Ramadan is known for rich, delicious biryanis, sheer kurmas, phirnis, kebabs and what not. In order to ensure optimum health, you can’t go overboard with spicy, oily or sugary foods. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla of Eat Rite 24×7 shares diet tips for Ramadan that will ensure proper weight management during this month.

• During Ramadan, your diet should be about complex carbohydrates like jowar, bajra, nachni, oats, quinoa, dalia, brown rice rather than white rice or maida products. These help to stabilize sugar levels, maintain energy levels which is very imperative during the course of fasting.

• Low-fat milk and milk products (cottage cheese) come under the bracket of lean complete protein which helps to preserve lean body mass.

All kinds of vegetables can be had. Limit potatoes, yams and beetroot as they high on sugar. The fibre in the form of green leafy veggies (Palak methi, Turai, Dudhi, Bhindi and Cabbage) and low glycemic fruits help in metabolism and aid digestion.

• Lean protein help in muscle repair and prevent muscle loss, e.g.: Eggs, chicken, fish, turkey, low-fat milk and milk products. Essential fatty acids in the form of fish oil caps and flaxseed are a must. Have you tried vermicelli chicken biryani recipe?

• It is very important to keep hydration high. One can consume coconut water, unsweetened lime water, buttermilk, or protein shakes when required.

• Let’s keep the body in a calorie burning mode rather than dumping it with calorie dense foods. A balanced diet helps the body to function optimally physically, mentally and spiritually which is imperative in a month like Ramadan.

Here are some healthy Ramadan recipes for suhoor and iftar.