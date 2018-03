Quinoa is the best healthy alternative to starchy grains since it is enriched with rich minerals, vitamins and fibre. It is the only plant product containing all the nine essentials amino acids, making it an excellent choice of food for vegetarians. With twice as much fibre than other grains, quinoa helps relieve constipation, lowers blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar levels and increases satiety; hence helps with weight loss. It contains powerful, disease-fighting bioflavonoids like quercetin and kaempferol, which have shown anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-depression effects in animal studies. Here’s more on the health benefits of quinoa.

Quinoa is also known for its versatility. Although it is actually a seed, it is prepared as a grain and can be substituted for rice in any cuisine or traditional Indian dishes. You can enjoy quinoa in kichadi, upma, pulao, biryani, pongal, curries and even desserts like kheer and pudding. Here is one such healthy recipe for quinoa — quinoa payasam with the richness of dry fruits.

Ingredients:

Butter or ghee: one teaspoon

Quinoa (organic one is preferable): 1/3rd cup

Water: 1/3rd cup

Milk: 1/3 cup + 1 ½ cup

Saffron (kesar): 8-10 strings

Condensed milk: 1/3 cup

Almonds (badam): 5

Cashewnuts (kaju): 5

Pistachios: 5

Cardamom (or elaichi) powder: a pinch or two

Steps to prepare:

Dry roast nuts on medium-low heat till you get a nice roasted smell. Let them cool down for few minutes, chop them into small pieces and keep aside. In a small bowl, dissolve kesar or saffron in warm milk till you get a nice color. In a bowl, take quinoa and wash it 2-3 times in water and drain out the water. In a medium hot pan, add butter and quinoa and roast it for 2-3 minutes or till it becomes slightly dark in colour. Now, add water and ⅓ cup of milk. Let it boil, change the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or till quinoa becomes soft. Once quinoa is soft add rest of the milk, cardamom powder and saffron mixture, allow it to cook on medium heat. Stir it frequently and let the payasam boil for 7-8 minutes and then add condensed milk. Stir and cook for additional 7-8 minutes. Add chopped nuts and cook for another minute or two. Switch off the heat and your quinoa payasam is ready to serve hot. To serve it chilled, keep it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Image Source: Shutterstock