Experts believe that we all need fibre in your diet to help push foods through the intestinal tract © Shutterstock

Constipation is pretty common in India, and according to a survey, nearly 22 per cent of country’s adult population suffers from constipation. Technically, you’re considered constipated if you have less than three bowel movements a in week or if you have trouble passing stool. But there is one thing that will keep you going… and that’s fibre!

Yes, that’s right! Experts believe that we all need fibre in your diet to help push foods through the intestinal tract. And according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, men should eat about 38g of fibre every day. How to do it? Start here…

Prunes: Prunes have traditional been the go-to food item for constipation relief. And a study in 2014 proved that that constipated individuals who ate 100g prunes every day for three weeks improved their stool regularity. 100g of prunes has 7g of fibre.

Kiwi: A single kiwi fruit contains 2g of fibre and eating two kiwis a day could help relieve constipation, found a study in 2007. The researchers studied a group of constipated adults who ate two kiwis each day for four weeks and found that compared to their earlier diets, the individuals reported experiencing better bowel movements, and straining less in the bathroom.

Spinach: Adding spinach in your next meal will not only give you an average of 4g of fibre in one cup, but will also provide you with magnesium, which draws water into the colon to help you poop.

Sweet potato: One cup of sweet potatoes offers an average of 4g of fibre, and add antioxidant vitamin A in that, which keeps your eyes, teeth, and skin healthy. Researches have shown that sweet potatoes may offer cancer patients relief from chemotherapy-induced constipation as well.

Popcorn: The next time you order popcorn on your movie date, remember that it will give you a good amount of fibre in a low-calorie way. Eating three cups of air-popped popcorn will give you 3.6g of fibre, clear your bowel movement and relive you from sitting in the washroom for hours.