I know you’d agree when I say that kicking back and relaxing with a cupful of hot beverage is the perfect way to end a long day. And there’s no bigger fan of hot beverages than I am. Be it coffee or tea or tisanes, I don’t have any biases. Recently, I chanced upon the opportunity to review Organic India’s Tulsi Green Tea of the jasmine variety. Jasmine tea is simply tea scented with jasmine flowers. The fragrance is supposed to be easy on the tongue and soothing to the senses. Apart from its rich antioxidant reserves, jasmine tea is also said to have immune boosting properties.

At first, I wasn’t too excited about the jasmine bit because the scent of the mogra flower has always given me a headache and made me nauseous. But for the love of all things caffeinated, I was willing to try.

The product

Organic India is synonymous with their herbal tea line comprising tulsi-green tea infusions. Read our review of Organic India Tulsi Ginger tea and Organic India Pomegranate Vinegar. Jasmine tea is known to have aromatherapeutic properties, whose delicate scent is supposed to soothe and relax you. Like me, if you have a problem with jasmine scent, the experience might be far from relaxing. But thankfully, unlike most brands that use artificial scents that smell more chemical than floral, Organic India claims to use real jasmine flowers for scent.

A typical box of Organic India Tulsi Green Tea contains 18 bags containing 1.8gm of tea and costs Rs 174. Apart from green tea, tulsi (Rama, Krishna and Vana tulasi) and jasmine, each bag also contains ginger, chamomile and fennel, packing a lot of nutritional and therapeutic benefits.

The review

Since I didn’t fancy the overpowering jasmine scent, I steeped the tea bag in the hot water for three seconds and dipped it three more times before discarding it. This ensured that only a faint, delicate scent of jasmine remains. Much to my relief, the taste wasn’t too bothersome and on the contrary, it surprised me to see how much I enjoyed the tea.

If you want to appreciate the tea correctly, hold the hot beverage close to your face. Inhale the floral scent before you sip the tea. As it says on the box, the scent helps in relieving stress and exhaustion. It serves as an instant pick-me-up. In my opinion, it is best had in a huge mug.

The verdict

A lot of tea drinkers will be divided on the verdict because of the jasmine factor. The mogra scent is not easily tolerated by many people who, like me, may complain of nausea and vomiting afterwards. But the trick is to not let it sit in the hot water for too long. Dip the tea for less than five seconds. That way, the scent remains subtle. You may actually enjoy the flavour like I did. What makes it special is that the tea appeals to your sense of smell like it does your taste, making it a perfect relaxation beverage.

Image source: Organic India, Shutterstock