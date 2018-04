We really don’t need to open our science textbooks to know how eating fish can benefit us. For long, nutritionists and dieticians have been telling us about the various health benefits of eating fish. They are rich in omega-3-fatty acids, proteins and various macro and micronutrients. In fact, one of the very popular and favoured fish — basa fish — is a storehouse of protein. This fish is loved and devoured by many. Here are few reasons to start eating fatty fish from today.

If you are a fish lover then basa can be a healthy addition to your diet, but you should note that different methods of cooking will alter the nutritional characteristics. Here we are sharing a basa fish fillet recipe that is low in calories, as a 100-gram fillet contains just 90 calories. Approximately 2.6 to 6.7 percent of the fat content of a serving of basa consists of omega-3 fatty acids. Read to know if eating fish can reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Another good thing is that basa fillets contain no carbohydrates, so you can eat this fish even if you are on a low-carbohydrate diet that can help you lose weight. Here are ways to reduce carbohydrates from the Indian diet.

Basa fillets are relatively low in sodium, with 50 mg per fillet. The daily recommended intake of sodium is 2,300 mg, so a 100-gram basa fillet contains just 2 percent of this amount.

Ingredients:

Basa fish: 400 gm

Lemongrass: 30 gm

Coriander: 15 gm

Lemon: 1

Salt: to taste,

Pepper: 2 gm, just a pinch

Bell pepper: 100 gm

Carrot: 100 gm

Zucchini: 100 gm

Broccoli: 100 gm

Spinach: 100 gm

Baby corn: 100 gm

Banana leaf: 1 no

Balsamic vinegar: 50 ml

Instruction

Wash and cut the fish into the size of fillets and keep aside. Pat the fillets with salt and pepper. Next, take the banana leaf and make small pockets. Fill these pockets with the basa fillet lemongrass, coriander leaf, basil and lemon slice seasoned with salt and pepper. In a deep pot boil, this fish banana pocket pouched in hot water for around 10 minutes. In another pan boil all the healthy vegetable like spinach, mushroom, baby corn, broccoli, carrot, zucchini and bell pepper. While serving arrange all the boiled vegetables at the base of the serving plate and place the fish on top of them and dress it with balsamic vinegar.

How to eat it:

When served hot, squish the lemon and take small size bite of the fish with the veggies and relish its taste.

Image source: Radisson Mumbai Goregaon

Recipe sourced from Kamlesh Rawat Executive Chef Radisson Mumbai Goregaon