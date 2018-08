Those juicy and delicious pears are truly a treat to your tongue, aren’t they? But did you know they are excellent for your hair? Don’t worry, we tell you how. Pear is a sweet and juicy fruit that is loaded with health benefits —it can help you to strengthen your immunity and can help you to tackle fever and inflammation due to its antioxidant properties. Pears are rich in fibre, anti-inflammatory, are duretic and have anti-oxidants and phytonutrients and much more. However, very little is spoken about their benefits in terms of hair care.

Here are 4 great ways in which this wonder fruit can help your hair:

Nourishment: Nobody likes dead and dull- looking hair. Therefore, having pears can come to your rescue. The fruit, especially the ripe ones, contain a natural sugar alcohol named ‘sorbitol’ which feeds the hair roots, nourishes the scalp. Furthermore, they help in keeping your hair moisturized in order to make it healthy. Reduces dryness: Anything with loads of Vitamin C is great for your hair, especially in order to condition it. Pears help in moisturizing your hair which, further helps in reducing hair dryness. Tames frizziness: Frizzy hair can be your worst nightmare. But worry not, have 1 pear a day. Regular consumption of pears eliminates hair tangles as it contains various healthy smoothening ingredients. Maintains coloured locks: Maintaining curly as well as coloured hair can sometimes be your worry. In that case, chill and have a pear as its multi-nutrient properties smoothen hair.

How to make a pear hair pack?

– Peel and smash a pear.

– Make a smooth paste by adding little soybean oil.

– Spread this paste on your hair evenly.

– Leave it on your hair for an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo.You will be able to see visible changes soon!

Image Source: Shutterstock