While mango is popularly known as the king of fruits, for health freaks, papaya takes the throne in their hearts, both as a fruit and a veggie. Reasons are plenty that you cannot deny. A storehouse of valuable proteolytic enzymes like papain, chymopapain, caricain and glycyl endopeptidase, papaya is one of the best digestion boosters. In fact, these protein digesting enzymes of papaya are more effective than enzyme pepsin that our pancreas produces for digesting rich protein that we consume.

Not just improving digestion, papaya is known for several other health benefits like curbing cholesterol, aiding in weight loss, enhancing body immunity, preventing and checking diabetes, improving eye health, safeguarding against arthritis, easing menstrual cramps, preventing cancer and ageing and lowering stress. Hence, it is important to bookmark papaya in your diet chart. On this weekend try out these quick and yum papaya recipes for a healthy body and a happy tummy.

Kacha papaya sambharo, nine minutes to fame in fitness food world

A lip smacking Gujrati side dish with the health factor in abundance, kacha papaya sambharo will take just nine minutes to rule hearts. A delectable option to pleasing both your taste buds and gastrointestinal tract, kacha papaya sambharo is what you should not miss this weekend.

What and how: Ingredients

Raw papaya: 1 cup grated

Green chili: 2 chilies

Oil: 1 tablespoon or as required

Mustard seeds (rai): 1 tablespoon

Asafoetida (hing): 1/8 tablespoon

Turmeric powder (haldi): 1/2 tablespoon

Salt: 1 tablespoon

Steps to make

Peel off the raw papaya.

Grate the papaya and cut the green chilies into 1 inch pieces.

Heat the oil in a pan/kadhai, once the oil is hot add mustard seeds (rai).

Once the mustard seeds crackles add hing.

Now add grated kacha papaya and green chilies.

Also add turmeric powder and salt and mix all the ingredients well.

Cover the lid of pan and let it cook on low/medium flame for 5-8 minutes. Stir in between a couple of times.

Cook until the papaya becomes tender.

Serve it warm as side dish along with any main course dishes.

Ginger papaya smoothie, the best power food to begin the day

Those who don’t like papaya and stay away from it should go for this light, healthy and refreshing smoothie. It won’t leave your taste buds unsatisfied and your body will be best served.

What and how: Ingredients

1 large papaya about 1 pound, halved lengthwise, seeds removed and flesh scooped out of peel

1 frozen banana

6-7 ice cubes about 1 cup

2/3 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

8 fresh mint leaves plus more for garnish if desired

Steps to make

Combine the papaya, banana, ice cubes, ginger, honey, lemon juice and fresh mint leaves in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Thin the broth with water as required to achieve desired consistency.

Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish with mint and serve.

Papaya halwa, the healthy dessert delight

Try this yummy dessert and sleep off to a smooth digestion. Made with ripe or raw papaya, this halwa can bring the best end to your day.

What and how: Ingredients

5 cups grated papaya

2 tablespoon rice flour

8 tablespoon sugar. Adjust to suit your taste

4 to 6 green cardamom

¼ cup chopped cashews or almonds

¼ cup chopped cashews or almonds 2 tablespoons of raisins, figs, apricots (optional)

2 to 3 tablespoons of ghee

Steps to make

Wash papaya, peel off the skin and grate it.

Heat a pan with ghee, add nuts, chopped almonds, cashews and fry it till it is golden. Keep it in a separate plate

Add grated papaya to the pan and cook. It begins to release juice

Sprinkle rice flour, 1/2 teaspoon on one go to avoid lumps and till the juice is absorbed.

Add sugar and cardamom power and then mix well.

Cook string occasionally till the sugar blends perfectly with papaya.

Garnish it with nuts and serve.

