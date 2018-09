The idea behind this diet to eat foods that our predecessors ate to align our genetics with them and thus get health benefits © Shutterstock

If you’re planning to move towards a healthier tomorrow, then eating right is first step you need to take. And not consuming processed food should be your top priority. There are lot people who are looking to go on a Paleolithic diet in search of better health. But, every coin has two sides and this diet plan too has it’s pros and cons. We decode both for you…

What’s paleolithic diet?

Also known as the caveman diet, the central idea behind this diet to eat foods that our predecessors ate to align our genetics with them and thus get health benefits. A paleo dieter’s food choices are limited to meats, fish and vegetables. Experts believe that not getting the nutrition like our hunter-gatherer ancestors used to get has greatly played a role in modern-day diseases.

Did our ancestors only eat meat?

Experts say that they not only ate meat, but it also depended on their habitation. If one region had endless marine life then they would eat more fishes, and in tropical regions, they used to eat different types of plants and animal foods. Their diet consisted mostly of plants and they used to get the calories from proteins.

Is the diet healthy?

Well, it has the potential for sure! There is always the risk of calcium and vitamin D deficiencies. And the saturated fat and protein from the meats can also increase the risk of kidney and heart disease and certain cancers.

What are the upsides?

The paleo diet consists of high fibre, potassium, antioxidants and low amounts of carbohydrates, sodium and sugar. And the major focus is on eating sustainable and organic foods and also on grass-fed meat. The diet restricts eating any food item which has been processed. And on the contrary, foods that make the body work hard to get calories is encouraged. The diet also helps in weight loss and, improves blood sugar and lipid profiles, on a short-term basis.

What are the downsides?

The diet does help in weight loss, but it doesn’t help in continuous weight reduction because of the restrictions on various food categories. Also, it has the potential to increase the levels of total cholesterol and LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or ‘bad’ cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart diseases. The shortage of calcium in the diet can lead to osteoporosis, rickets and bone fractures. Through this diet, prolonged low intake of carbohydrates can also lead to overuse of fat for energy.