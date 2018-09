Food bloggers are the stars of the decades. If you are the kind of foodie who checks blogs before going to an eatery or tries to google about what is good at a particular eatery, chances are that you already know about the humble-and-super talented Aanvi Kamdar who runs a blog named The Glocal Journal (TGJ).

Aanvi is popular, talented and highly spirited when it comes to relishing food. But here is a recipe of relishing all the indulgences without any guilt— surely, a must try!

No Bake Blueberry Granola Pudding recipe by Aanvi Kamdar

What do you need?

1. Granola(nature valley, munchilicous , any good brand will do) , Roasted nuts like almonds, pistachio , oats cookies (use the good day one)

2.Dark chocolate (55%) – Dark chocolate has anti oxidants and is good for health

3. Whipped low cal cream

4. Organic Blueberry compote (I used the one from Trader Joes)

5. Honey / Brown Sugar

Preparation time : 30 mins

What do you need to do?

Step 1 : Melt the chocolate . I chose a dark chocolate one and melted in in cream. You could also keep it in microwave oven if you want it thick but please keep stirring every 10 / 20 seconds.

Step 2 : Meanwhile take blueberry and add it the cream and churn it. I used Trader Joes as it is very organic with less sugar. You could also use regular available for Rs 300 or so but that has sugar. To keep it healthy, we chose reduced sugar fresh blueberry compote.

Step 3 : Break the oats biscuits put it as your base. Please add a bit of unsalted butter (you can use honey also as a substitute) and then make the base .

First pat the base. Then pour the chocolate that you made. Refrigerate for 15-20 mins in deep freeze .

Step 4 : Add your blueberry fresh cream . Make sure you taste it.

Step 5 : Put roasted nuts and granola in honey / butter too so it sticks and is nice .

Step 6: Put another layer of blueberry / chocolate (whatever you prefer more). Then spread it

Step 9 : Optional : Add a layer of Nutella and crushed ferrero rocher on top

Step 10 : FREEZE it (deep freeze it) for 7-8 hours.

#TGJTIPS : Put a toothpick in the corner and insert it till the last layer to see if it has set. Taddddaaaa ! Garnish it with some nuts or how you like it. Also you could add fresh fruits like berries, kiwi if you are fond of fruits.

You could also add layer of fresh blueberries. Do add brown sugar if necessary. We did not add any sugar as we don’t like it too sweet. It tastes as good as outside plus there is no guilt. Binge onto at night and there you go!