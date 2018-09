Our brain is responsible for just about every other bodily function and works 24×7! Even when we are asleep. And that means, it requires a constant supply of ‘fuel.’ It is like that car, which works best when fed with premium oils and lags behind in performance when not given things up to the mark. Hence, to keep our brain in proper condition eating right is the key! So, here are some foods that you should include in your diet…

Eggs: They are the powerhouse of multivitamins including B6 and B12. It is also rich in folate and choline. And it known that choline helps in the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that helps in regulating mood and memory. vitamin B12 helps in fighting depression and other cognitive ailments.

Fatty fish: A list that talks about brain health is incomplete without fatty fishes. They are all rich sources of omega 3- fatty acids. Since our brain is made up of 60 per cent fat and half of which includes omega 3 -fatty acids, it is imperative to include fatty fishes in our diet. Some fatty fishes include salmon, trout and sardines. They help in sharpening memory and improving mood.

Right cooking oil: picking up the right cooking oil from the supermart can be a daunting task given the number of choices we have these days. We suggest picking an oil that’s high in omega-3 fatty acids and has a balanced ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 to ensure optimum brain health. Right cooking oils include mustard, canola and sunflower oil.

Leafy green veggies: Green veggies are always on the list when you are serious about your overall health. And when you are talking about mental health, they contain dense amount of nutrients that are extremely beneficial for your brain. Veggies like kale, broccoli, and spinach are in high in Vitamin – E, C and K and they also contain antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties which make them ideal for a healthy brain.

Nuts: A lot of researches have found that nuts are essential for a healthy heart and brain, they also help in protection against various neurodegenerative diseases and improve inter-neuronal signalling of the brain. Walnuts, coconut and cashew nuts are advised for the maintenance of brain health because they are high in Vitamin E which shields the brain from free radicals and promotes optimum brain functioning.