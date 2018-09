Yes, they are fat-free and zero-calorie, but diet soda not doing much good to your heart health © Shutterstock

Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in India, with more than 1.5 million dying last year due to different cardiovascular disease. While the average primary care visit to your doctor lasts just 10 minutes, and even your heart is in danger, most docs will only tell you to keep a check on what you eatm with no other details provided.

But that’s not the kind of prescription you want, right? Worry not as we’re here to help! Here are the foods that you need to keep away from if you want your heart to be beating properly…

Deep-fried foods: A lot of studies have proven that consumption of fried foods, like French fries, fried chicken and fried snacks leads to an increased risk of heart diseases. Frying the food creates trans-fat, a type that raises the LDL (bad cholesterol) and lower HDL (good cholesterol). Foods that fried at home in olive oil or coconut oil are good, but the ones not made at home, should certainly be avoided.

Diet soda: Yes, they are fat-free and zero-calorie, but diet soda not doing much good to your heart health. Various researches have linked the drink with the development of heart-disease risk factors like obesity and diabetes. Some studies have shown that people who drink diet sodas tend to consume more calories than they otherwise would. Researches have also suggested that chemicals in diet soda may actually modify gastrointestinal bacteria and make people more prone to weight gain.

Potato and corn chips: There’s a lot to hate about chips. To begin with, they’re packed with carbs, and that too in trans-fat, and brimming with sodium. And while your doctor might never agree with your choice of packet, we suggest that you read the label on the back and chose the one which is less harmful. Also, when cutting down on the food, eat less than 10 servings in one sitting.

Added sugar foods: In many studies, fat was always labelled as the biggest dietary cause of heart diseases. However, a report published in JAMA Internal Medicine revealed that those studies weer funded by the sugar industry to push that belief. And now, experts believe that added sugar in your diet may be a bigger threat to your heart by contributing to obesity, inflammation, high cholesterol and diabetes.