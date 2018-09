Lemongrass, as the name suggests has the fragrance of a lemon though it is sweet in taste. Also called as citronella, it is a stalky plant with a lemony aroma and citrus flavour. It is a very commonly used ingredient in Thai cooking and is used as a bug repellent too. Lemongrass essential oil is also used in aromatherapy to freshen the air, reduce stress and to uplift the mood.

In earlier times, it was used by folks to promote sleep, relieve pain and boost immunity. But of the ways that this is consumed, the commonest way is to have it in the form of tea. Here are 5 reasons to do so: