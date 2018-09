Researchers have been discovering the link between chronic diseases and inflammation, and super foods that can help prevent the conditions which cause those diseases. Excess fatty acid oxidation is one such condition where free radicals are created due to oxidation of fats and cholesterol. They damage the cell membranes and genes and are linked to heart diseases, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other degenerative conditions, including kidney diseases. However, this National Nutrition Week, we give you kidney-friendly foods that are important for people with kidney disease.

Red bell pepper: This capsicum is low in potassium and tastes amazing too, but that’s not why they fit the bill for the kidney diet. An excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as vitamin B6, folic acid and fibre, red bell peppers also contain lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against certain types of cancers.

Cabbage: A cruciferous veggie, it’s packed full of phytochemicals, compounds that destroy free radicals before they can do damage. Phytochemicals are also known to protect against and fight cancer, and also help in developing cardiovascular health. High in vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre, cabbage also is a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid.

Cauliflower: Coming from the cruciferous vegetable family, cauliflower is again high in vitamin C, folate and fibres. Full of compounds like indoles, glucosinolates and thiocyanates, they help the liver in balancing the toxic substances that damage the cell membranes and DNA.

Garlic: Garlic is that amazing addition to your diet plan that can help prevent plaque from your teeth, lowers cholesterol and has antioxidants that reduce inflammation. It also plays a role in reducing renal reperfusion injury which results in high mortality rate due to kidney failure. A study too was done to prove that that garlic juice helps in preventing renal reperfusion-induced injuries in rats.

Onions: A staple in every Indian food, onions contain sulfur compounds that adds to its pungent smell. They are also rich in flavonoids, mainly quercetin, the powerful antioxidant that works to reduce heart diseases and protects against different types of cancers. Onions have also been found to be low in potassium and a good source of chromium, a mineral that helps with carbs, fat and protein metabolism.