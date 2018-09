Considered both a fruit and a vegetable, tomatoes have been used globally for different cuisines to add flavour in the food. As far as the health benefits of tomatoes are concerned, read this and you will know why it has everything you need to stay healthy!

Starting with impressive amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K, it also has vitamin B6, folate, and thiamine. Tomato also is a good source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper. Include dietary fibre and protein in that list, with a number of organic compounds like lycopene. So, here are the things that this little fruit is doing to your health…

Rich in antioxidants: Tomato is a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that is highly effective in removing free radicals that cause cancer. And not just raw ones, the antioxidants are present in ketchups as well. The lycopene in tomatoes have been shown to defend against cancer and can also effectively fight prostate cancer, cervical cancer, stomach cancer as well as pharynx and esophageal cancers. In fact, in a study published in the Harvard School of Public Health it was shown to also protects against breast and mouth cancer.

Rich source of vitamins and minerals: A single tomato can fulfil your daily requirement of Vitamin C by 40 per cent. Vitamin C is again a natural antioxidant which fights against the cancer-causing free radicals that damage the body’s systems. The amount of potassium found in tomatoes help in maintaining nerve health and the iron maintains normal blood circulation in the body. Vitamin K, essential for blood clotting and controlling bleeding, is also found in abundance in tomatoes.

Protects the heart: Lycopene, yes, the antioxidant also prevents serum lipid oxidation, which has protective effect against various cardiovascular diseases. Studies have shown that regular consumption of tomatoes leads to decrease in LDL cholesterol levels and triglycerides in the blood. These lipids play a vital role in cardiovascular diseases and also deposit fats in the blood vessels.

Counters the harmful effects cigarette: The coumaric acid and chlorogenic acid in tomatoes fight against nitrosamines, which are the main carcinogens found in cigarettes. Add vitamin A to that as the high quantities of the same reduces the effects of carcinogens and can protect against lung cancer.

Improves vision: Vitamin A in the tomatoes also helps in better vision, preventing night-blindness and macular degeneration. Vitamin A is formed from an excess of beta-carotene in the body and vision problems happen due to the free radicals which are negated by the vitamin present in tomatoes.

Aids in digestion: The large amount of fibre present in the tomatoes keep the digestive system healthy by preventing both constipation and diarrhoea. Studies have also shown that tomatoes also help in preventing jaundice and effectively remove toxins from the body. The healthy amount of fibre has the ability to help stimulate peristaltic motion in the smooth digestive muscles and release healthy gastric and digestive juices. It regulates the bowel movements, and thereby improves the overall digestive health.