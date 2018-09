When an individual does not get the required nutrients it is when malnutrition occurs. Children, infants and old people are at the risk of it. It can involve short-term and long-term health effects. One can suffer from muscle weakness, unintentional weight loss, weak immune system, prolonged diarrhoea, kidney problems and many more. It can be life-threatening as well. So, go for a well-balanced diet which includes multivitamins and can prevent malnutrition and other problems like tongue soreness, anaemia, fatigue, diarrhoea, dermatitis, tingling in the hands and many more. Also, here is the list of foods which you can eat to stay fit and fine.

Opt for fruits and vegetables: You should always see to it that you incorporate healthy fruits and vegetables into your diet in order to stay fit. So, make sure that you are getting your daily dose of vitamins from them. It can also help you to strengthen your immunity.

You should always see to it that you incorporate healthy fruits and vegetables into your diet in order to stay fit. So, make sure that you are getting your daily dose of vitamins from them. It can also help you to strengthen your immunity. You can opt for carbohydrates: You may get energy through carbohydrates. To get energy, the brain requires carbohydrates. But, the metabolism of fatty acids due to insufficient intake of carbohydrates. So, just include carbohydrates in your diet. Opt for wheat, oats, sugars, white rice, pasta and honey.

You may get energy through carbohydrates. To get energy, the brain requires carbohydrates. But, the metabolism of fatty acids due to insufficient intake of carbohydrates. So, just include carbohydrates in your diet. Opt for wheat, oats, sugars, white rice, pasta and honey. You should opt for proteins: To regulate the ph or acid-base balance in your blood you should have proteins. They are also necessary to strengthen your immunity and cell formation. Large amounts of muscle tissues get wasted during starvation. Eat protein-rich foods like legumes, eggs, nuts, oatmeal, grains, wheat, quinoa, peanut butter, fish and popcorn. Try it!

To regulate the ph or acid-base balance in your blood you should have proteins. They are also necessary to strengthen your immunity and cell formation. Large amounts of muscle tissues get wasted during starvation. Eat protein-rich foods like legumes, eggs, nuts, oatmeal, grains, wheat, quinoa, peanut butter, fish and popcorn. Try it! You can opt for fats: You will be able to maintain healthy skin and hair if you consume fats daily. They can promote healthy cell functioning and maintaining your body temperature. Furthermore, it can help you to store energy in your body and prevent malnutrition. Opt for whole milk, nuts and seeds.

You will be able to maintain healthy skin and hair if you consume fats daily. They can promote healthy cell functioning and maintaining your body temperature. Furthermore, it can help you to store energy in your body and prevent malnutrition. Opt for whole milk, nuts and seeds. Opt for vitamins and minerals: It can enhance the functioning of your body and can fight infections and many health problems along with malnutrition. It can help you to flush out toxins from your body.

It can enhance the functioning of your body and can fight infections and many health problems along with malnutrition. It can help you to flush out toxins from your body. Stay hydrated: It is vital if you suffer from malnutrition. Drink soup, juice, smoothies, tea and so on.

It is vital if you suffer from malnutrition. Drink soup, juice, smoothies, tea and so on. Opt for seafood: Seafood is rich in vitamin B-12. Eat turkey, salmon, chicken, eggs and crab.

Note: Malnutrition can be tackled if the right nutrients are consumed. So, just seek an expert’s advice and lead a healthy life.