National Nutrition Week 2018 is being celebrated from 1st September to 7th September which is targeted to generate awareness about good health, diet, exercise and eating right amount and right kind of food. While you may be thinking that you are on a diet and everything is going well and at the end of the diet plan, you will lose weight, eating some foods during that time might be hampering your chances big time. So, what are those foods that you should avoid during your diet to achieve maximum benefits? Here is the list…

Packaged protein bars: Packaged protein bars that are available in the market are mostly processed and filled with artificial ingredients and loads of sugar. They make your calorie count high, and you will have to work harder to lose the excess kilos. Instead, make your own protein bar with nuts, oats, honey and protein powder to keep everything in check!

Packaged soups: Yes, we agree that packaged soups are easy to cook, and you don’t have to break a sweat, but they are anything but healthy. You should instead prepare your own with lots of veggies! It will take time but think about no excess salt and saturated fat that the packaged versions are loaded with.

Brown bread: You might think ditching white bread for the healthier brown version will help you, but here is the shocker! The brown colour you see on the breads is a result of sugar and artificial colouring. Most of them also contain refined flour and yeast that actually dehydrating your body.

Packaged fruit juice: Those tetra pack juices that you like to think are healthy and sip on are loaded with sugar and do not contain any fibre. If you are serious about your weight loss goals, then you need to eat the whole fruit. And if chewing is a task for you, then make your own juice at home and ditch the extra sugar!

Sugary desserts: it’s a no brainer, right! While on a diet, the first thing you are told is to cut sugar from your meals. And that’s exactly what sugar-heavy desserts like donuts and pastries contain. Loaded with refined flour and transfats they are also high in calories and low in nutritious elements.