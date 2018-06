Looking at the downpour in the city, our Monday blues just got a little too stronger! Monsoon is that time of the year when all you want to do is a cup of tea, fried snacks and a chair by the window. Given a chance, we want to sit across the window all day long, but alas! work is worship.

It’s pouring in Mumbai since morning and finally, as we get to work, we need the ‘cutting-chai’ to get us focussed. How about making it healthier? Here’s the key! Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur gives us a way to make ‘tea’ healthier and yummier during these heavy showers!

Pepper- Masala tea

Ingredients:

Milk: 1 cup

Ginger 1 piece

Cardamom: 5 gm

Cloves /cinnamon: 2 g

Fennel seeds: ½ gm

Pepper powder: ¼ tsp

Tea Powder: 1 tbsp

Read: How to make tea?

Method of Preparation

Spice powder: Add all spices to blender jar and powder finely.

 Boil the water.

 Add crushed ginger, spice powder and tea powder

 Boil for 2-3 minutes till the flavours are infused well.

 Add milk and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

 Filter and serve hot.

Nutrition benefits:

 Cinnamon is loaded with powerful antioxidants, such as polyphenols and helps fight infection.

 Ginger has a very long history of use in various forms of traditional or alternative medicine. It has been used to help digestion, reduce nausea and help fight the flu and common cold.

 Cloves and cardamom have antibacterial properties that help to prevent digestive issues caused by bacterial infections.

Also read: Gorge on methi paneer paratha in these Mumbai rains!

All in all, it’s a healthy-and-delicious option!

Image Source: Shutterstock