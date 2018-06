Monday morning invited a lot of trouble for Mumbaikars as they were greeted by the heavy downpour. Mumbai rains have resulted in water logging in some parts of the city along with delays in trains and traffic moving slowly. This hit school children, office goers and every Mumbaikar who ventures out in the morning resulting into chaos as everyone wanted to reach to their destination safely. Heavy rains not only disturb our routine but they can disrupt our immune system. Read: Monsoon diet: 6 types of food you must eat in the rainy season

“Since, we all know that ‘health is wealth’ and may it be any season, one has to take the charge of his/ her health. Though in monsoon, people love grabbing bhajiyas, samosas and vada along with chai but the intake of these oily foods, green leafy vegetables and fizzy drinks can give a tough time to your health. One can suffer from acidity, vomiting, nausea an dindigestion,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody. Read: Your complete monsoon guide for healthy cooking!

So avoid consuming the following foods and beverages listed below:

Oily food, street food or spicy food: During monsoon, we all love to eat bhajiyas, samosas, vada pav and so on. But, one should avoid consuming it as it can cause many health problems like food poisoning, diarrhoea and so on.

During monsoon, we all love to eat bhajiyas, samosas, vada pav and so on. But, one should avoid consuming it as it can cause many health problems like food poisoning, diarrhoea and so on. Juices and ice candy: Avoid having roadside juices and ice candy as one can get infected during monsoon due to unhygienic conditions.

Avoid having roadside juices and ice candy as one can get infected during monsoon due to unhygienic conditions. Chaat: Though, everyone likes pani puri, bhel puri, sev puri and so on, but there are chances that your favourite chaat might have made with contaminated water.

Though, everyone likes pani puri, bhel puri, sev puri and so on, but there are chances that your favourite chaat might have made with contaminated water. Sea food: Say no to sea food as monsoon is the breeding season for fish and prawn

Say no to sea food as monsoon is the breeding season for fish and prawn Green vegetables: The dampness, dirt and mud present in the leaves can cause stomach infections.

The dampness, dirt and mud present in the leaves can cause stomach infections. Stale or leftover food.

Wash your chopping board before using.

Wash your hands and legs before you visit the toilet or consume food.

Non-veg lovers should opt for light meals like soups and stews.

Image Source: Shutterstock