Of all things that humans live for, food is the most important one! We say this because nobody, almost nobody can resist some food combinations- say chai and pakoda or jalebi and fafda or coffee and biscuits? But for people with food allergy or restrictions- like those who are pregnant or diabetics, eating can be a challenge.

Most often than not, you will experience various people telling you what to eat and what to avoid. So, Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre tells us what diabetics should sure AVOID during monsoon!

‘During the monsoon season, it is advised to avoid consumption of non- vegetarian food items, as they are heavy to digest. Frequent consumption of oily food can lead to uncontrolled blood sugar levels,’ said Dr Gadge. She lists further:

Hot vegetable soup instead (without cornflour) of deep-fried pakodas can be a healthy choice for people living with diabetes especially during monsoon. Read : This morning regime for monsoon will up your immunity like no other!

Roadside vendors have the fruits cut up well in advance, which could have come in contact with contaminated air. Stick to fresh fruit juice prepared at home and consume it instantly.

Even at home, make sure you don’t leave cut fruits out for very long. Any prolonged exposure to the air can cause contamination. Cut it fresh and consume immediately.

Water borne diseases are at the peak this season and eating out should be avoided at this time.The most common symptoms of these diseases are diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, often resulting in dehydration. For diabetics, this is more problematic as low hydration levels stress the kidney even further, increasing chances of kidney damage. Hence, drink water!

What you should have?

Garlic

Pepper

Ginger

Turmeric

Jeera powder

Coriander

‘Having these in your diet as it helps in reducing indigestion problems and improves your immune system. Wash fruits and vegetables before you eat them,’ said Dr Gadge.

