Monsoon comes with a variety of challenges and infections is one of them. Women often neglect their health by not eating right or sufficient food. All this, calls for a variety of deficiencies in women. Hence we ask, Pavithra.N.Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur to give a guide on what women should eat specifically in monsoon.

‘Eating immediately after waking up is of great importance. Have a glass of warm water with lemon and honey, followed by herbal tea (Ginger / Mint / Basil),’ said Raj.

What to eat?

Opt for steamed salad instead of raw salads to prevent the infections.

Opt for grilled sandwiches, homemade soups, and boiled corns as a healthy snack in the diet.

Include protein and iron-rich foods like almonds, walnuts, raisins, dates in the diet.

Other protein-rich snacks like sundal, boiled grams usli (channa, rajma, and soya), boiled groundnuts, and eggs are healthier choice compared to fried one.

You can consume green leafy vegetables by washing them with lukewarm salt water /turmeric water.

If you are taking raw fruits and vegetables then wash them with purified water and peel the skin and then consume. Opt for freshly cut fruits like apples, pomegranates, papaya and pears.

What to completely avoid?

‘Women have the tendency to eat leftover food which needs to be avoided. And women also eat a lot of street foods and chatpata foods which needs to be avoided,’ added Raj.

 Prefer foods at room temperature. Do not consume stale and refrigerated foods.

 Street food should be strictly avoided like golas, kulfis etc..

 Avoid cold foods like ice cream, cold juices which may affect the throat

 Also avoid raw leafy vegetables due to the presence of mud, dirt and worms (cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, coriander etc). Wash them in warm water and then use for cooking.

