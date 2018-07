Monsoon gives us respite from the sweltering health but it brings along with us a host of diseases, infections and allergies. Monsoon reduces the immunity power of our body hence, our body is more susceptible to health issues in the rainy season.To combat it, eating seasonal vegetables can be a good option. If you don’t know how to pick up the right vegetables, don’t worry, we have a solution for you.

Eating seasonal veggies which are packed with health benefits can help you to stay fit and fine during monsoon. Generally, people avoid eating greens in the monsoon. Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody says, “Certain greens are seasonal and are powerhouse of nutrients. Consuming tackle (cassia tota/ senna Tora), Safed Musli (Chlorophytum borivilianum) and Kankoda (Momordica dioica/ kantola) which will improve your well-being.” She also tells you how to cook these vegetables to get maximum benefits. 16 dietician-recommended tips to be healthy in monsoon

Takla (Cassia Tora/ Senna Tora)

Takla contains a good quantity of fiber, vitamins like beta-carotene, vitamins B1, B2, C etc), minerals like calcium, iron, zinc, antioxidants and phytochemicals and is good for diabetics and helps in maintaining the heart health.

Takla subzi

Ingredients:

• 1 bundle of takla leaves

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• ½ tsp hing

•1/2 tsp turmeric powder

• 2 green chillies

•1/2 salt

• ¼ cup of grated coconut

• 1 onion

•2 tbsp oil

Method :

• Wash the takla leaves thoroughly and chop takla and onion.

• Grate coconut. When the oil gets hot, add cumin seeds, green chillies, hing and turmeric powder.

• Add chopped onion and takla and salt and stir well.

• Cover with lid and let it cook on slow flame for 5 minutes.

• Garnish with freshly grated coconut. Healthy monsoon: 5 ways you can make your classic bhajias and samosas healthier

Safed Musli (Chlorophytum borivilianum/ Phodshi)

“Phodshi is rich in fibre and thereby helps to keep cholesterol at bay, control blood sugar levels and prevents constipation, says Ankita Ghag.

Safed Musli (phodshi)

Ingredients:

• 1 bundle phodshi

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 garlic pod

• 2 Green chillies

• ½ tsp salt

• ¼ grated coconut

• 1 Onion

• 2 tbsp oil

Method :

• Wash the Phodshi leaves thoroughly and chop phodshi, garlic and onion and grate coconut.

• When the oil is hot, add cumin seeds, green chillies and garlic.

• Add the chopped onion, phodshi, salt and stir well.

• Cover with lid and let it cook on slow flame for 5 minutes.

• Garnish with freshly grated coconut.

Kantola (Momordica Dioica/ Teasle gourd )

Kantola reduces blood sugar level in diabetic patients, improves eyesight, reduces excess sweating and aids digestion. “It is high in fibre and antioxidants and helps to strengthen the immunity,” explains Ankita Ghag.

Kantola subzi

Ingredients:

• 4-5 diced kantola

• ½ cup soaked chana dal

• 1 medium onion

• 2-3 chopped green chillies

• 2-3 tbsp oil

• 1 pinch hing

• 0.5 tsp cumin seeds

• 0.5 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 2 tbsp coriander powder

• 1 tsp amchur

• Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add hing and cumin seeds. When cumin seed starts crackling, add haldi powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder and fry till golden brown in colour.

Now, add diced onion and fry till pink in colour.

Then, add chopped green chilli and fry.

Now, add diced kantola, soaked chana dal and salt and toss well. Cover the pan and put in on the low flame.

Let it cook for 10-15 minutes or until done.

Serve.

Image Source: Shutterstock