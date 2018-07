Tempering (tadka) is an age-old technique in Indian cooking. Tempering has various health benefits. Each ingredient that is used for tempering has its own benefits. Mustard seeds or rai is one of the most popular ingredient used in tempering. It is also widely used across the world. The little wonder is available in different varieties and colours.

It is a plant that belongs to the same botanical family like that of broccoli and cauliflower. It is a rich source of calcium, minerals, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and dietary fibre. It offers huge amount of Vitamin A, Vitamin K as well as Vitamin C. Given all these properties, mustard seeds have huge health benefits, given below are 5 of them:

1) Cancer prevention:

Rai contains compounds such as glucosinolates and mirosinase which are known to inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Moreover, Selenium, which is present in mustard seeds provides good resistance to the body against cancer cells. Rai is also said to slow-down the growth of cancer cells and is a great anti- oxidant.

2) Improves digestion:

Rai is a good source of dietary fibre that aids digestion by improving the bowel movements. It is also good for the overall metabolism of the body.

3) Rheumatoid arthritis:

Selenium and magnesium are advised for people who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Mustard seeds are excellent sources of selenium and magnesium, likewise.

4) Heart health:

Mustard oil is a healthy choice for people with a weak heart. Rai contains Omega-3 fatty acids that is known to have cardio-protective properties.

5) Migraine:

For those suffering with migraine, anything with a high magnesium content is good. Owing to its magnesium content, mustard seeds are a good choice for those suffering from migraine.

6) Detoxification:

Detoxification is very essential for your body, especially so that harmful toxins from the body could be released. Mustard greens helps in supporting the detox system of the body due to the presence of powerful antioxidants and dietary fibre. Rai also contains glucosinolates, natural components that aids in regulating the functions of detoxification enzymes in the body.

7) Hair care:

Remember the time when your grandmother must have advised you to boil henna leaves with mustard oil to apply to the roots of your hair on Sunday mornings? Go, thank her. This ancient practice of applying henna leaves and mustard oil is a great way to stimulate healthy hair growth. Mustard oil has variety of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It helps to combat fungal infections in the scalp when massaged regularly.

