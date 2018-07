Do you know that your digestion problems can cause due to the oil used for cooking? Yes! You have heard it right! Picking the correct cooking oil can help you to fight heart infections, maintains a good cholesterol level and digestive health.

Oil remains a constant when it comes to cooking. People love eating vada, samosas, bhajiyas and kachoris, but using a wrong oil can wreck your healthy by inviting a host of health problems like vomiting, diarrhoea, throat infections and so on.

Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness says, “One should carefully choose the oil as it is an integral and vital ingredient of your diet. Going wrong with this can cost you your health.” Here, she tells you about two oils which you can use while cooking and stay in top shape.”

Sunflower oil

Want your health to blossom like a sunflower? Then use this wonderful oil. Sunflower oil has healthy properties and a neutral taste. It can be good deep-frying oil due to its high smoking point and stability. It is a good mixture of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids. It has low levels of trans-fat, reduces the risk of heart ailments and can boost your immune system by promoting the proper functioning of your nervous system. The oil is very light and can be digested easily as it gets absorbed in your digestive tract. It can also prevent constipation as it as mild laxative properties. The amazing oil is loaded with vitamin E and A and can be good for your skin as it helps to fight cane causing bacteria. It can also help in regenerating the damaged skin cells. Sunflower oil can help in the body’s ability to defend infections as it is rich in antioxidants.

How to use it for cooking?

The oil can be used to fry chips, samosas and vegetables.

Soyabean oil

This healthy oil is rich in polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids which can be good for your health. It’s also the principal source of omega-3 fatty acids and the primary commercial source of vitamin E to help you to improve your immunity. The oil contains omega 3 unsaturated fats and can help you to keep heart ailments at bay. Soyabean oil contains calcium and vitamin K which can be good for the development of your bones. It is high in vitamin content and has antioxidant properties which can protect the skin from the damaged caused due to free radicals.

How to use it for cooking?

• The oil can be used to cook vegetables, parathas, in frozen foods, mayonnaise, salad dressings and barbecue sauce.

