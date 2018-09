Folate, also known as vitamin B9, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports many important functions in your body. To name a few, this vitamin supports healthy cell division, promotes proper fetal growth and reduces the risk of defects during a childbirth. There are many foods that have ample amount of folate. And you can also find it in the form of folic acid in some fortified food items. Thinking how much do you need in a day? Well, the recommended daily intake for healthy adult is 400 mcg every day to prevent a deficiency. So, here are the foods that you can get the vitamin from…

Legumes: Beans, lentils and peas are some of the legumes that you can get folate from. The amount varies in each form, but on an average, you can get 131 mcg folate in one cup (177g) of kidney beans. On the other hand, one cup of lentils (198g) contains 358 mcg of folate! And apart from folate, you can get a lot of protein, fibre, and antioxidants from legumes.

Asparagus: Asparagus houses concentrated amount of a lot of vitamins and minerals, including folate. In fact, a half-cup (90g) serving of cooked asparagus contains about 134 mcg of folate. It is also rich in antioxidants and studies have shown that they have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties as well. They are also an excellent source of heart-healthy fibre.

Eggs: They have been a great source of several essential nutrients in the diet plans and you can include folate in that list. One large egg has 23.5 mcg of folate. You can include a few servings of eggs in your diet every week and see a jump in your daily recommended intake. They are also loaded with protein, selenium, riboflavin and vitamin B12. Add two important antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of eye disorders like macular degeneration and you are sorted!

Leafy greens: Green vegetables such as spinach and kale are low in calories but have important vitamins and minerals that includes folate. One cup (30 grams) of raw spinach provides 58.2 mcg. Leafy greens are also high in fibre and vitamins K and A and have been associated with a lot of other health benefits. Studies have also shown that including cruciferous vegetables in the diet may reduce inflammation.