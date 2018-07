The inflammation inside the nose caused due to an allergens like pollen, dust, mould or skin flakes of certain animals, can lead to allergic rhinitis. Also known as hay fever it occurs when the immune system overreacts to allergens which are present in the air. Allergic rhinitis can affect someone is seasonal and the perennial one occurs year-round. Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist and Physician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan says, “One may sneeze, cough, experience a sore throat and itchy nose and watery and itchy eyes. You may get patches under his/her eyes. Symptoms can aggravate immediately if one is exposed to the pollens and it can affect your ability to carry out your daily chores. Some people with allergic rhinitis can also get asthma and allergic conjunctivitis.”

Below are some more symptoms you may experience

• Nausea and vomiting

• Your face may swell

• Wheezing and trouble breathing

• Dizziness, fatigue and lightheadedness

Some of the causes of allergic rhinitis can be dust, pollen from trees and plants and animal fur. Certain medications like antibiotics can also lead to rhinitis.

You can opt for a patch test

Going for an allergy testing can tell you if you are allergic to any specific allergen.

These are the treatments which you can undergo

The goal of the treatment is to reduce the symptoms which are caused due to the inflammation of affected tissues. “Over-the-counter medications that serve as decongestants can help in treating rhinitis. For preventing the release of the chemicals that cause allergic reactions, antihistamines can also help,” explains Dr Sandeep Patil.

Follow these lifestyle alterations

• Control dust mites and see to it that you keep your surroundings clean. You can do pest control and avoid airborne irritants by covering your face.

• Make sure that you avoid exposing yourself to outdoor allergens.

• On a regular basis, you can take steam which can help you to get rid of allergic rhinitis symptoms- sneezing, runny nose and sore throat.

• Eat anti-inflammatory and include ginger which has antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties to get rid of nasal congestion and cough. You can eat raw garlic (1 pod of it) or include it in your dishes.

• Lemons are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C which can boost your immune system. Drinking lemon water or lemon juice can help you to fight allergies.

• Green leafy vegetables contain minerals, antioxidants and enzymes that can help to reduce inflammation. So, if you have allergic rhinitis you can eat kale, spinach and so on.

• Use gluten-free flours like oat flour and rice flour. Avoid using wheat flour.

Source: Shutterstock