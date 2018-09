Are you feeling or depressed? Do you forget where you kept your keys? Or don’t remember your important meeting? Are you worried about your mental well-being? You will not have to anymore as olive oil is the answer to all your worries.

Along with strengthening the immune system, increasing bone density, preventing heart disease, and reducing the risk of diabetes, olive oil can be a boon to your brain as well. It will enable your brain to function properly. Here, we decode how olive oil and brain health is interlinked.