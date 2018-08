Sleeping doesn’t only relax your mind and body, it has the ability to reduce your risk of developing certain chronic illnesses! A good sleep also keeps your brain and digestion healthy and boosts your immune system. Though it’s a general recommendation that a healthy adult should sleep between 7 to 9 hours every night, not many of us get the privilege to do so. However, making some small dietary changes can ensure that you do reach the desired level. So, here are the foods that have sleep-inducing properties that you need to have…

Kiwi: Yes, this fruit has amazing taste can help you finally get the sound sleep that you have been yearning for all day. A study conducted by researchers at Taipei Medical University in Taiwan saw that volunteers who ate two kiwis an hour before hitting the bed, slept almost a full extra hour. Full of vitamins C and E, serotonin and folate, kiwi induces sleep due to the serotonin, the chemical that regulates sleep cycle.

Fish: Fish have been scientifically proven to help you sleep better. A paper published in the journal Scientific Reports found that good quality sleep is closely associated with consumption of fish. The study, conducted on Chinese school children, found that the kids experienced high-quality sleep due to the omega-3 fatty acids in fish. What else? Well, they reported a higher IQ as well.

Nuts: Loaded with nutrients such as magnesium and selenium, nuts are amazing foods that give you a good quality sleep. A 2017 study conducted by researchers at the Loma Linda University Health concluded that eating snacks consisting of nuts can fortify the brainwave frequencies associated with sleep.

Tart cherry juice: Melatonin and tryptophan are known sleep inducers, and cherry juice contains exactly those chemicals. According to a 2014 study conducted by scientists at the Louisiana State University, insomniacs, who drank 220g of tart cherry juice, slept better. The research concluded that these participants dozed off twice a day for two weeks and had an average of 84 more minutes of sleep time every night as compared to the two-week period in which they did not drink the juice.

Cheese: A 2005 study conducted by the British Cheese Board saw volunteers eat a small piece of cheese, about 18g, half an hour before they went to bed and experience a good sleep. The majority of these cheese-eating sleepers claimed that consuming cheese before sleeping helped them snooze better. Cheese also contains tryptophan, yes, that same sleep inducer!

Image source: Shutterstock