Everyone aspires to lose weight and stay in shape. To top it all, if it is about any celebrity then, their diet quickly becomes a fad, since, people tend to follow their favourite celebrities blindly. Talking about the ketogenic diet which is gaining popularity since couple of years has become the in-thing with a lot of celebrities following it and a lot of restaurants offering it. Reportedly, The dazzling diva Huma Qureshi indulges in a keto-friendly dessert, the AIB founder and comedian, Tanmay Bhatt shed that extra kilos with the keto diet and TV actress Mitaali Nag is following keto diet to get rid of her post-pregnancy weight. Hence, people should be mindful about what they put into their mouth.

Like every coin has two sides, so does keto diet. If you are planning to go on a keto diet, make sure you get yourself properly evaluated through a certified nutritionist who will help you to understand how your body works. Nevertheless, here Pooja Udeshi, consultant Sports nutritionist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, lays down the benefits of keto diet and tips regarding what to eat and what to avoid.

What is Keto diet?

Keto diet helps to lose weight by cutting down carbohydrates and not calories. it is a low carb, moderate protein and high fat diet that puts your body into a metabolic state which is known as ketosis. The liver produces ketones (which become the main energu source for the body) when the body is in a state of ketosis. Keto diet is also known as low carb diet and low carb high fat (LCHF).

Benefits:

Aids weight loss

Controlled blood sugar

Increased mental focus and energy

Normalizes hunger

Decreased cholesterol and blood pressure

Insulin resistance

What to eat if you are on a keto diet:

Mains: wheat, corn, rice, cereals

Sugar: honey, maple, syrup and so on

Fruits: apples, bananam oranges, etc

Fibre: potato, yam and so on

Avoid:

Meat

Leafy vegetables

Vegetables grown above ground

Increased fatty dairy products

nuts and seeds

Avocado, star fruit and berries

sweetners

Caution: If you are suffering from any diseases or serious health conditions, consult your doctor before following the keto diet.

