Many people opt to go on a ketogenic diet with the sole purpose to lose weight and look good. Since a ketogenic diet emphasis on consuming fewer carbohydrates for the layman, this translates into consuming fewer calories. However, one should keep in mind that when on a ketogenic diet a person might be consuming fewer amounts of carbohydrates but the diet consists of good quality or proteins and fats. Choosing the right kinds of fat is crucial while following a ketogenic diet; else you might end up consuming more calories and adding the lard. While there are a host of benefits that one can gain from the ketogenic diet but it is definitely not recommended in the long run.

In a ketogenic, you consume around 30g of carbohydrates per day or below. So, in the absence of carbohydrates, your body breaks down fat to provide energy and fuel. This process is called ketosis which works wonders for short-term weight loss goals. There are studies that say following a ketogenic diet for about 24 weeks helps people to improve body mass index, lower LDL or bad cholesterol, increase HDL or good cholesterol, lower triglyceride levels, improve insulin sensitivity and bring the blood sugar levels down. All this sounds good and motivates one to be on track with the low-carb diet pattern.

But there is a catch; the same study that highlights the benefits of ketogenic diet also explained that the benefits might not be effective in the long run. As the study concluded that being on the ketogenic diet for long failed to show similar results beyond the 24 week study period. Another study done in 2017 pointed out that long-term dependence on a ketogenic diet can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as it is high in fats and lead to insulin resistance. This can have a negative effect on people who are overweight and obese and follow a ketogenic diet. Insulin resistance can have an impact on the cardiovascular health as well.

Studies further say that low-carbohydrate diets that restrict calorie intake are also devoid of fibre and fruits and make one eat more protein and fats which can increase intake of both saturated and unsaturated fat risking one’s cardiovascular health. This is why a low-carb diet is not recommended to be followed for a long time. In fact, if one has to go on a ketogenic diet to lose weight, it is necessary to incorporate healthy carbohydrates in the diet and ensure proper fibre intake for weight management later. All of which will help to keep the heart healthy and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

