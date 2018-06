On Monday, India shut out Pakistan 41-17 in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, at Al Wasl SC due to which the fans are overjoyed and now many people are getting interested in this high-intensity sport which helps to improve the overall wellbeing.

While playing Kabaddi, one is required to chant ‘kabaddi’ which can improve your breathing pattern. Kabaddi is a whole body exercise and helps to build strong muscles. One has to be quick on the feet for attacking and defending and also has to develop new strategies. So, Kabaddi helps one to become agile, fearless, witty, increases stamina, endurance and leg strength. It can also improve your decision-making abilities. Read: FIFA World Cup 2018: Here is why every schoolgirl must play football

Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients, says kabaddi has many health benefits – it helps one to acquire a toned body and become flexible and one can lead a healthy life due to its practice. Read: FIFA World Cup 2018: Health advisory for football fanatics!

She adds, “Following right eating habits is also equally important for one who plays kabaddi. One should include all the essential nutrients in his diet and avoid consuming spicy, oily and junk food. One can get de-hydrated so make sure you drink a lot of water, drink enerzal or electoral to maintain a proper electrolyte balance. Opt for coconut water, cucumber and watermelon juice, and grab a protein bar, post-match. To prevent inflammation after one plays kabaddi, make sure you consume omega 3 and antioxidant-rich foods. Eat walnuts, flax seeds, cold water fishes like mackerel and sardine. Don’t consume the food immediately after playing kabaddi as your body system has to cool down. Once your body system cools down, one can have buttermilk, rice and so on.”

