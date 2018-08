As actors and celebrities, it becomes more than just important to look good all the time. Jennifer Lawrence, the beautiful actress has been one of those celebs who has been quite open about her fitness regimes. In her interviews in the past, the Oscar-winning actress has revealed that doesn’t believe in starving, but apart from just that, here are 5 things that you must note:

Exercise: Lawrence has reiterated time and again that one must exercise well and not starve -if the goal is to stay in shape. She believes that it is easier to work out rigorously, rather than putting any effort to restrict eating. Traditional cooking and traditional eating is the key: Lawrence feels that the important part is to eat what is rightly advised by our elders because that’s what suits our body, the best. Eat local. You don’t need to go out of the way to get exotic foods to lose weight. Time of eating is of paramount importance: A recent research led by Dr Jonathan Johnston from the University of Surrey investigated the impact changing meal times has on dietary intake, body composition and blood risk markers for diabetes and heart disease. Modest changes in breakfast and dinner times can reduce body fat. Eat wholesome meals: We have been advised that the key to losing weight is to eat right, eat clean and eat healthy. Having wholesome meals at regular intervals is very important. You can also turn to foods rich in dietary fibre. Eliminating food-group is a ‘NO-NO’: Eliminating a food group completely is not a good idea, trust us. Whether it is about cutting down on gluten, carbs or sugar- make sure you are advised by your expert to do so. Mindlessly eliminating them from your diet will make you prone to various nutrient deficiencies. A research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition has noted that increasing numbers of young women are deficient in vital nutrients, mainly due to the diet trends that are hyped by the social media.