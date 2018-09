Meethi or fenugreek which we all know as a healthy food is considered to be a controversial one for pregnant women. It is both good and bad for expectant mothers. While it is a rich source of folate and Vitamin B 12 which helps in the brain development of the baby and prevents neural defects it can also lead to complications when had in excess. To be on the safer side make sure when you are eating meethi during pregnancy you don’t overdo it. Restrict yourself to just one small bowl of meethi ki sabzi along with other vegetables in your platter and dal. Ensure that you are eating a balanced diet during every meal. When it comes to meethi, here are a few benefits of consuming it during pregnancy:

It helps to keep blood sugar in control: For mothers, who suffer from gestational diabetes, meethi is an excellent food item for them. It helps to reduce blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity and improves digestion.

It prepares the mother for lactation: Studies say that continuous consumption of meethi (seeds or the leaves) during pregnancy boost breast milk production and helps a mother to provide nourishment to the baby during the initial days after childbirth without much difficulty.

It nourishes the baby in the womb: Being rich in folate and vitamin B 12 it helps in the brain development of the baby and prevents neural birth defects.

Here are a few reasons why you should not overeat meethi during pregnancy:

It can lead to premature labour: This is not to scare you, but too much of meethi during pregnancy can lead to uterine contractions as it is considered a uterine stimulant. Having it just a few days prior to your labour can lead to complications. However, studies say that having curries do not possess such dangers but had in form of medicine can be dangerous just before labour. So check if any of your medicines have fenugreek in it as an ingredient.

It can lead to indigestion and allergies: Sometimes fenugreek can lead to indigestion and allergies in a pregnant woman with symptoms like nausea, bloating and vomiting.

It can lead to smelly urine: Many mothers complaint that consuming fenugreek, especially in the later stages of pregnancy, gives them maple syrup-smelling urine.

It interacts with certain drugs: If you are on blood thinners then consuming fenugreek can have adverse effects as it lowers the effectiveness of the medicine.

Bottom line: While there are various benefits of eating fenugreek during pregnancy don’t overdo it. Stick to having the vegetable thrice a week or one small bowl in one meal.