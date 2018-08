We know for a fact that baked snacks are healthy. But beyond that info, we seldom try to know what makes these snacks healthy for us. Of course, the way they are prepared is one reason they get the healthy tag and the second reason would be the ingredients used in baked snacks that up their nutrition quotient and healthiness. Here Kavita Devgan a renowned nutritionist and weight management consultant based in Delhi tells us which ingredients are used in preparing baked snacks and why they are ruling the health charts.

Kaala channa

Bengal gram or Kala chana is a nutrition powerhouse used in most baked snacks. Besides being a great protein source for vegetarians, it delivers lots of fibre that helps regulate blood sugar too. It is also loaded with nutrients like iron, copper, phosphate, magnesium, manganese and zinc, all of which are good for building your immune system and boosting heart health. It is also high in calcium and vitamin K, both of which help keep the bones strong. Moreover, phytoestrogens in it help lower the risk of breast cancer too.

Sesame, Flaxseeds, Pumpkin Seeds

Seeds like pumpkin, sesame and sunflower pack a powerful health punch. They deliver high levels of good for us essential fatty acids (EFA’s), complete protein (all essential amino acids) and multiple vitamins like A, B, C and E and the minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, selenium and manganese. They are tiny but potent.

Oats

Oats are a great source of dietary fibre, iron, protein and B vitamins particularly vitamin B1, which is required by the body for carbohydrate metabolism. The heart-healthy soluble fibre in oats helps control appetite and also regulates blood pressure and cholesterol levels effectively. A special fibre called beta-gluon in it is a known cholesterol downer. Oats also pack multiple antioxidants which give our body a fighting chance against inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Fox Nuts (Makhana), Almonds, Pistachios and Cashews

Nuts are a rich source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre. Their high protein content makes people feel fuller and thus helps curb hunger and cravings. Fox Nuts or Makhanas are a good source of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron and zinc, besides being loaded with fibre.

Ragi, Jowar, Bajra

Millets are a repository of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals and they are gluten-free. Ragi is a cooling food and delivers a lot of fibre and a lot of bone-building calcium. Bajra is rich in insoluble fibre that aids digestion and has cancer-protective properties. It is good for diabetics and also delivers improved digestion and weight loss. Jowar is great for digestive health, improves heart health, and also helps keep our blood sugar stable.

Olives

Three big warriors olives deliver monounsaturated fats, vitamin E and the antioxidants. All three help fight against heart disease, reduce the risk of cancer, keep asthma at bay and also keep our digestive system humming. They are also high in iron and vitamin A, both of which are imperative for good health.