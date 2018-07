Anti-aging courses among physicians have become common these days with increasing demand for holding youth among most of all. With every passing birthdays we worry about losing out the youthful smoothness and glow of our skin and hair . Why spend a bomb on anti-aging cosmetics when you can maintain your youthful health and body by making some changes in your diet. Here are some natural ingredients that will help you look young and keep your body fit despite growing age.

Extra virgin olive oil: Known to be one of the healthiest fats on earth, extra virgin olive oil can help you abate several age related common diseases by curbing your blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart diseases, preventing metabolic syndrome and also battling cancer, show studies. It makes your skin appear younger and with its strong anti-inflammatory properties, it can also protect your skin from sun damage. Rich in mono-saturated fats, it enhances the elasticity and firmness of your skin.

Green Tea: A storehouse of antioxidants called polyphenols, green tea protects you from free radicals, reducing stress. It can tackle diabetes, insulin resistance, inflammation and heart disease. Polyphenols also help in preserving collagen, the main protein of your skin. This acts in not just preventing ageing but also reversing certain signs of aging.

Fatty fish: It is great news for fish lovers as having fatty fish can actually help you hold your age. Omega-3 fats found in fatty fish are not just beneficial against heart disease, inflammation and ulcerative colitis but also protect against inflammation and damage that takes place due to exposure to sun. Salmon, in particular, contains carotenoid antioxidant called astaxanthin that helps your skin glow and look younger along with improving the skin’s elasticity and hydration.

Dark chocolate or cocoa: Research shows that dark chocolate helps in curbing blood pressure, enhancing insulin sensitivity and improving arterial function and elasticity. Its antixidant, flavanol also protects your skin from sun damage and enhances better blood flow to your skin, and makes it thicker, hydrated and smooth.

Have more veggies: Low in calories and rich in nutrients, vegetables contain antioxidants that help in lowering risk of heart disease, cataracts and cancer. Vegetables that have high carotenoids like beta carotene can guard you against sun radiation and free radicals, thereby protecting your skin from quick aging. Vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and leafy green ones have highest vitamin C content with effective antoxidants. Not just that, green and yellow veggies play an active role in keeping your skin wrinkle free.

Flaxseeds: These are rich in lignans that reduce cholesterol, blood sugar and insulin levels along with lowering the risk of breast and prostate cancer. Flaxseeds have high content of omega-3 fatty acid that helps your skin against radiations and sun related damage, improving hydration and smoothness of skin.

