Move over apples; let’s give the other fruits their due credit. For long we have heard that “An apple a day keeps the doctor way,” but time has come to appreciate the nutritional benefits of nature’s bounty. Every fruit that you pick up from the garden comes with its own benefits. Today we will talk about pears which like apples are juicy, crunchy and a low-calorie fruit. In fact, they are low in the glycemic index too, lower than apples. Where an apple GI score stands below 40, a pear is at 35. For the uninitiated, foods that are low in GI break down slowly which helps to keep the postprandial blood glucose levels in check. This is why low GI fruits like the pear, is a great choice for diabetics and weight watchers. For people, who are trying to lose weight low GI foods can do wonders. So, adding a pear to your diet is going to help in the fat burning process. Here are a few more reasons why pears are great for weight loss:

They are high on fibre: Food that are low in GI are high in fibre and it is this component that keeps one full for long as it gets digested slowly and releases energy gradually. Eating a pear between your two meals can help you keep hunger pangs at bay, avoid indulging in junk and keeping your caloric intake in check. It is also a rich source of vitamin C. According to The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Institute of Medicine, one medium pear provides 6 grams of fibre, about 24% of the daily need for a woman under 50. This is why it is considered a great fruit to snack on for people who want to lose weight.

They are low on calories: While being rich in fibre helps them to keep you full and regulate blood sugar levels, being low on calories is like an added advantage. The juicy fruit has only 56 calories per 100 grams. Low-calorie fruits help you to keep your calories in check, while they also provide you with antioxidants, macro and micronutrients.

They are high in water content: Pears are made up of about 84 per cent water, not surprising that they are high in volume, yet low in calories and a perfect fruit for weight loss.

They help in digestion: Thanks to their fibre content. It is due to the soluble fibres that they have aid digestion and helps to fight constipation too. There are various studies done that have linked a healthy gut and digestive system to faster and quicker weight loss.

