The day doesn’t begin for most people until they take the first sip of coffee. Caffeine pumps up your blood pressure, oxygen levels, body temperature, breathing and brain activity to give you a boost when you are groggy with sleep. Although its health benefits cannot be written off, caffeine does have some shortcomings. Here are some health benefits of caffeine you should know about. It is known to worsen acidity, leach minerals and cause sleeplessness and addictions. So if you are looking for an alternative to coffee, look no further than your fridge. A big shiny apple is a healthier and non-addictive alternative to your morning cup of caffeine.

Apple is one of the most nutritious fruits that are widely available and widely consumed. It contains a variety of phytochemicals that include quercetin, catechin, phloridzin and cholrogenic acid which have strong antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of the fruit has been known to inhibit cancer cell growth, decrease lipid oxidation and lower cholesterol. Eat apples and pineapples for endometriosis.

But how well does it fare against coffee when it comes to keeping you awake? Unlike coffee, apple contains no caffeine, which stimulates your body and wards off fatigue…till it wears out of your system. The surge of energy that you get from caffeine is a result of nerve stimulation not from any actual source of energy. Apple, on the other hand, contains natural sugars or fructose, which works in a much healthier way to jolt you up. The sugars in the fruit wake you up by giving you a surge of energy. And unlike coffee, apples don’t give you the customary “crash” after sometime. It keeps you going for a longer time as compared coffee.

Unlike coffee, apple also comes loaded with dietary fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer. It is also replete with vitamins and minerals, making it a more wholesome and a healthier alternative to your plain cup of coffee. Weight watchers can also eat an apple to begin their day on a healthier note.

