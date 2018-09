Bhakri is a type of thick roti often made with multiple grains with complex carbs and hence considered healthier than a regular roti that’s made of just atta or whole wheat flour. Bhakris are popular in Maharashtra, Goa and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Bhakris are traditionally eaten with a sabzi or curry, pickle or chutney and onion. You can make bhakris with a variety of whole grains including bajra, nachni, til, rice and others. Bajra is excellent for your heart, digestion and overall health. It also has anti-diabetic properties because it increases insulin sensitivity. Nachni or ragi is a rich source of calcium and fibre. It is also devoid of gluten, helps in weight loss and management of diseases like anaemia, diabetes and stroke. Sorghum or jowar has been hailed as a superfood for its anti-diabetic, anti-cancerous and anti-obesity qualities.

Here are bajra and nachni bhakri recipes that you can try:

Bajra bhakri

Ingredients

1.5 cups bajra flour

Salt

¾ cup water

Method

1. Add salt to the water and bring it to a boil. Take the flour in a mixing bowl and make a well in between. Pour the hot water gradually and keep mixing with a spoon.

4. Knead to form a soft and elastic dough.

5. Take a small portion of the dough.

6. On a clean surface, flatten the dough and keep pressing with your palm. Use some dry flour to prevent it from sticking to your hands.

7. Continue pressing till you get a flat bread about 6-7″ in diameter.

8. Heat the tawa/ griddle in the meantime.

9. Gently remove the pressed flat bread from the working surface and transfer it to the hot tawa.

10. Sprinkle few drops of water to the top side of the bhakri to prevent it from getting dried out.

11. After about a minute or 2, flip and cook the other side.

12. Once both the sides are cooked and brown spots appear, remove it from the tawa.

Nachani bhakri

Ingredients

100g Nachani flour

20 g Wheat flour

5g Salt

5 ml Oil

20 ml Water

For bhakri

1-Make a dough with nachni flour, wheat flour, oil, salt and water.

2- Rest for 30 minutes.

3- Roll it and cook it on non-stick pan or tava. Apply ghee on top and serve.

Serve bhakri with raw mango pickle, raw mango chutney and salad.

(Bajra bhakri recipe by HealthifyMe)