We all like to get a lifetime supply of nuts and seeds from the grocery store. But months later we realise that the nuts and seeds have gone rancid and it was only a waste of money. While it can be difficult to tell how long the nuts and seeds will actually last, we can always follow guidelines to buy and store them in a way that it increases their shelf life. Here’s what you should do according to nutritionist Padma Syal so that you do not end up tossing them in the trash.

Right way to buy nuts and seeds

Taste and test: Nuts and seeds are an expensive affair so you would always want to taste a few of them to make sure that the batch has not gone rancid. Also, pick the nuts and seeds from the bulk bins instead of the pre-packaged ones as the pre-packaged ones have higher chances of going rancid.

Do not buy nuts in sale: You do not have to buy everything in bulk just because it is sale season and you are getting one plus one free. Buy just what you need for the week and ignore the two for one sale. It is always better to replenish your seeds and nuts stashes to ensure that you are always eating the freshest nuts. Also, there are good chances that if the nuts and seeds are on sale, they are past their prime.

Always buy raw varieties of nuts: Remember that the sliced, blanched, chopped and ground nuts have a shorter shelf life so always go for the whole varieties. The oil in the processed nuts gets exposed to more air so they get oxidised faster. Here are 13 reasons to eat walnuts every day.

Right way to store nuts and seeds

Store them away from light and moisture: Heat light moisture and air can contribute to stale and rotten nuts so always store them away from these elements. Store your nuts in airtight containers in cool, dry and dark places.

Refrigerate the surplus nuts: If you have bought a surplus of nuts and seeds store them in a plastic bag in the freezer to increase their shelf life. Here’s how you should eat nuts to control diabetes.

