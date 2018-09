Balanced body pH is important for our overall health and as well as for our bone health. Poor diet and lifestyle promote a drop in pH level, which makes our body more acidic. A pH of 14 is the most alkaline, while a pH of 1 is the most acidic.

Low pH affects your body at a cellular level. It makes you more vulnerable to poor sleep, fatigue, poor digestion, obesity and other health concerns like kidney stones, bone mass loss and cancer. However, you can raise your body pH. The ideal body pH is 7.35. Before making lifestyle and diet changes, especially if you are attempting to treat a health condition always consult a doctor. To restore the pH balance in the body things all you need are lemons, fruits, vegetables and water.

Step 1: The best tool for rebalancing an acidic pH is consuming more alkaline-forming foods. The daily ratio of foods should be 80 per cent alkaline-forming foods to 20 per cent acid-forming foods. In general, acid-forming foods include dairy products, coffee, meat, tea, cooked foods, sugar, sodas, salt and refined flour. Alkaline-forming foods include raw fruits and veggies like carrots, beets, broccoli, leeks, sea vegetables, mangoes, onions, parsnips, melons and papayas. Other alkaline forming foods include sweet potatoes, squash, yams and some grains including quinoa, buckwheat and millet. Apples, cherries, coconut, pineapple, almonds and pumpkin seeds also include in the alkaline-forming foods list.

Step 2: According to the experts, it is always best to eat foods rich in chlorophyll, which gives plants their green colour. Chlorophyll is more alkaline forming because they significantly raise the pH level of foods. Vegetables that are highly alkaline forming include bell peppers, asparagus, celery, green beans, cucumbers, dill, peas, parsley, all kinds of zucchini and sprouts.

Step 3: To restore pH body balance drink lemon water daily. Limes, lemons and grapefruit are all highly alkaline-forming foods. Water mixed with lemon juice also provides vitamin C (antioxidant) which fights cell damage by free radicals and also enhances the liver function. Also, drink adequate amounts of water.

Step 4: Finally, try to manage your stress by promoting a positive attitude and by doing things that you enjoy. Try to maintain a balanced diet because the diet has the biggest impact on your pH level. A decrease in stress level also encourages alkalinity. For example, yoga, meditation, stretching and deep-breathing exercises can help.