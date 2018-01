You have been warned about the health hazards of carbonated beverages all your life. But did you know that some fizzy drinks can be great for your health? Enter kombucha, a fizzy, probiotic drink, made from fermenting black tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). In fact, once you had a taste of this delicious drink, there’s no going back to fizzy drinks ever! Here are some amazing health benefits of kombucha.

The taste is addictive and there are no brands selling readymade kombuchas in the local supermarkets. Artisanal or handmade ones — like the one I got– are expensive, with a litre going for as much as Rs 300. So I was determined to brew myself. Several YouTube videos and self-help websites later, I figured out a way to make kombucha at home for a fraction of the cost. Did you know that probiotic foods can help in reducing social anxiety?

What you’ll need

Before you start, remember that kombucha brewing is something that requires discipline and patience. Remember to proceed with clean hands and utensils because even a small contamination can ruin the quality of your kombucha, or worse, kill your SCOBY. Avoid using soaps to clean the jars and use a vinegar solution instead.

To brew your kombucha, you will need a SCOBY. Unfortunately, it’s not something you can buy from the stores. For this, you may have to buy some kombucha and keep a small quantity (one cup) aside for a couple of days. In a few days, you will see some wispy floating particles in the kombucha. That’s a baby SCOBY and here’s how you can harvest it.

Things you’ll need:

1 glass jar

2 black tea bags

4 cups of water (preferably distilled or bottled)

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup kombucha

1 muslin cloth

1 rubber band

Method for making SCOBY

• Drop the tea bags in hot water and dissolve the sugar.

• Remove the bags and let the tea cool down to room temperature. Never use warm or hot tea. That will kill the SCOBY.

• Now transfer to cooled tea to the glass jar and add the kombucha liquid with the baby SCOBY into it.

• Cover the lid with the cloth and secure it with a rubber band.

• Now keep this liquid in a cool, dark place for two weeks.

• You will see a thick, jelly-like substance on the top of the liquid. That your SCOBY. You can now make your own kombucha.

Method for brewing kombucha

Brew the tea like you did earlier. But instead of using the kombucha starter, you can slip in your new SCOBY into your jar of tea with a little bit of the liquid from the SCOBY batch.

• Keep the jar covered with a muslin cloth in a dark place.

• Take it out after a week. You will see a new SCOBY has formed on top.

• Remove the SCOBYs and put them separately in another jar with a little bit of kombucha enough to submerge them.

• Strain the tea.

• Chill it in a refrigerator and serve.

Method for secondary fermentation

If you want your kombucha to be fizzy, you will have to ferment it with some fruit.

• Take some chopped fruit like pears, apples or strawberries and add them to the kombucha in a ratio of 1:10.

• Add 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar to the kombucha and store it in an air-tight bottle. Be sure to leave 1/2 of space on the top.

• Secure the lid tightly and let it ferment for 3-7 days.

• Once it’s fizzy enough, you can serve it chilled.

Kombucha is probiotic in nature and does a whole lot of good to your body. But beware of going overboard and stick to a glass or two per day. Read whether probiotics are actually good for your health.

