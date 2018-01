You break the eggs into the pan to cook up some scrambled eggs and then wonder if there is a weird smell to it. Yes, eggs last for a long time but how can you tell for sure that the eggs have gone bad? There is one trick that will help you find out. Chef Hiten Mordani tells you how you can put the eggs to test.

How to find out if the eggs have gone bad

All you will need is a glass or a bowl of water and the eggs in question. Just fill the glass or the bowl with water and drop the egg into it. If the eggs sink to the bottom of the bowl and lay flat on the sides, the egg is still fresh. However, if the egg sinks to the bottom and stands upright it could be a little older but you can still use it. And if the egg floats, you should not use it anymore. Here are 5 foods whose expiry dates you need to take seriously.

How to store eggs the right way

And like most people you could face problems in storing eggs the right way. Well, you need to keep in mind that eggs are also prone to getting contaminated and thus you should take extra precautions to ensure their safety. Eggs should be stored in the refrigerator once you buy them. Since there isn’t any date on them if you buy loose eggs, you should ideally consume them within three weeks. Having said that, avoid storing eggs even in the refrigerator for a prolonged time (longer than three weeks), especially during summers as there could be chances of your eggs spoiling. Also, while buying eggs, you should ensure that they are clean and that its shell is not cracked as it might lead to various health complications. Here’s how to store milk, paneer and other dairy products the right way.

Image source: Shutterstock Images