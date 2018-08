Star anise, the pretty star-shaped spice, is commonly used in a number of Indian dishes. Its rich, aromatic fragrance and a subtle sweet taste give the food a unique flavour. But this popular Indian spice is capable of so much more. Star anise has a number of health benefits that can help you deal with a variety of diseases and conditions. If you don’t have enough of star anise, you can add star anise to your rice, curries and even tea and coffee.

Common cold and cough: Antioxidant-rich star anise is great for building immunity as it helps fight free radicals. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties along with a high concentration of Vitamins A and C make this spice excellent for treating cold and cough. Star anise also helps you deal with asthma and bronchitis because of the presence of shikimic acid that gives it antiviral properties.

Cancer: A study conducted by School of Biochemistry, Devi Ahilya University indicates that star anise reduces tumours, lowers oxidative stress and hence has immense anti-carcinogenic potential. The presence of antioxidants in star anise prevents the free radicals from causing damage to cells. This reduces the risk of not just cancer but even diabetes and heart diseases.

Candida and fungal diseases: Several studies have shown that star anise exhibits antifungal activity against the yeast, Candida albicans. The Korean Journal of Medical Mycology states that star anise can also prevent mouth and throat infections.

Flatulence: Star anise helps in relieving problems related to digestion, stomach aches, the formation of gas in the gastrointestinal tract and reduces flatulence and bloating.

Milk production in lactating mothers: The anethole compound in star anise mimics the activity of oestrogen according to a study in the Journal Natural Production Communications. Star anise is a galactagogue and boosts milk production in lactating mothers.

