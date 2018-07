We all know that adding a pinch of salt can enhance the flavour of any food but using too much salt can cause health issues. If you use it in moderation then it is beneficial for blood pressure management and fluid balance. For a regular person, the recommended amount of salt intake is 1 teaspoon a day but most people end up consuming a lot more. Thus, experts suggest that consuming rock salt instead of common refined salt can be beneficial for your health.

What is rock salt?

Rock salt is a large-grained, coarse salt, also known as halite or land salt. It is traditionally used to prepare food on days of fasting. It is popularly known as sendha namak in Hindi. It is lower in sodium and also contains 94 traces minerals, many of which are not found in everyday food sources. These minerals are very good for many bodily functions. It is non-iodized, contains no additional anti-caking agents and unrefined. Rock salt can be pink, red, white or even blue in colour.

According to Ayurveda, rock salt is good for heart health, reduces stress, treat diabetes, prevents muscle cramps, regulates blood pressure, aids digestion, treat arthritis and relieves skin problem.

The benefits to rock salt include:

Promotes digestion

Rock salt can prevent sugar cravings because it has the ability to stimulate insulin in the body. It also found to be helpful in improving loss of appetite and in promoting digestion. This salt can be of help for weight loss.

No refining

Common salt loses all its natural mineral content during the refining process. Whereas rock salt is formed naturally, and the crystals retain the natural minerals content. Our body gets benefited from these important minerals.

Also to prevent common salt from getting soggy or clumping, harmful chemicals are used during the process. On the other hand, rock salt is safer to consume as it is devoid of such chemicals and have no side-effects.

Improves metabolism

It has traces of many natural minerals, and these elements boost the body’s metabolism. Rock salt improves different functions of the body and also enhance the immune system. Rock salt has cooling properties and it also contains potassium which without causing much fluctuation in the blood pressure maintain the electrolyte balance.

Note: This switch is very easy, you just have to replace the common salt with rock salt, and according to your taste vary the proportions. Do not exceed the daily recommended quantity!

Image Source: Shutterstock