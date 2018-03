One of the things we would traditionally do is change what we eat or drink as per the season. As we now enter the summer season, you will notice that you either get lethargic, sick or fully acidic during this time. There are easy ways to ensure we stay at optimum health during summers, according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

In summers, it helps to have sherbets and other traditional summer drinks through the day.

Here are the options –

1. Nariyal pani – Have it mid-morning, preferably before noon. It helps keep acidity and acne down. If you get enlarged pores at this time of the year, add a small tsp of sabja seeds to your nariyal pani.

2. Chaas (buttermilk) – Just after lunch. Other than it being a good source of B12, this coolant will ensure that you are not bloated in the second half of the day.

3. Nimbu sherbet– Have this with an early evening snack. Add salt, sugar, jeera and black pepper to your nimbu pani.

There are many alternative sherbets also – kesudo, vaala, kokum, variyali, bel, etc. These micronutrient-rich sherbets won’t let your electrolytes or water-soluble vitamins drop. This is especially important if you are a blood pressure patient.

4. Kulith (horse gram) – Have this at dinner. If you have lost your appetite or feel low on energy or are simply feeling too gassy, this is what you need. Either make a dal out of it and eat it with rice, or turn it into a pithla (like a soup) with dahi and just have that for dinner instead. You will not just sleep better but also wake up with your skin feeling fresher and tummy flatter. Full of folic acid and minerals, kulith is the super pulse of India. This is also very good for those with diabetes or weak digestion.

Benefits of these traditional summer drinks –

– Help reduce acidity and get rid of bloating.

– Promote growth of healthy bacteria and nurture intestinal mucosa.

– Give a smooth, flawless complexion.

– Prevent UTI and fevers.

– Relief from chronic body aches and pains.

Have you tried Gulkand Thandai?

Image source: Shutterstock