I always wondered why my maternal grandmother always had a piece of jaggery after her meals. In fact, all the kids in the house were also offered jaggery after meals. We loved having molasses and which kid would even refuse sweet given even after desserts were severed at the end of a meal. But little did we know that the generous pieces of jaggery given to us at the end of every meal were done with a purpose — to aid digestion.

Yes, even if your mother or grandmother gave you a piece of jaggery at the end of a meal know that it wasn’t any kind of extra love showered on you but yes done with keeping your health in mind. For long jaggery has been touted as a healthy substitute for sugar. Many people include jaggery in their meals for cooking or other preparations to reap its benefits. Jaggery is actually, sugar in its unrefined form derived from sugarcane. Since it is not refined so it is thought to be healthy and better than simple white sugar.

Jaggery and digestion

A piece of jaggery (few grams of it) when had after a heavy meal or after eating meat kick-starts metabolism and helps to boost digestion. When it breaks down in the digestive tract it activates digestive enzymes working in tandem with the acids secreted for digestion. This makes it easier for the digestive tract to work and reduces that strain on intestines during digestion. Jaggery also has cleansing properties and helps in effective cleaning of respiratory tracts, lungs, food pipe, stomach, and intestines.

However, the idea is not to go overboard with its consumption else it could lead to an increase in sugar levels, especially for diabetics. the only reason jaggery is more preferred than simple sugars (apart from the health benefits it imparts) is because it is a complex carbohydrate. Carbohydrates, when break down inside the body, provides energy to every cell of the body and help in the normal functioning of the crucial organs. Simple carbohydrates break down faster and are absorbed in the bloodstream immediately this can lead to a surge in blood sugar levels but complex carbohydrates break down slowly and release energy gradually. Diabetics are advised to have complex carbohydrates for this simple reason.

But if you are a diabetic stay away from jaggery. “Remember, the source of both white sugar and jaggery is the same. It is a myth that existed around for a while that a diabetic can have jaggery instead of sugar because it has more nutritional benefits than simple sugar. In fact, having jaggery often can elevate blood sugar and the condition can take a turn for the worst,” says Dr Pradeep Gadge diabetologist, Shreya Diabetes Centre, Mumbai.

Should you have jaggery?

For a non-diabetic jaggery still stands to be an excellent digestive aid. Apart from that jaggery also has essential nutrients like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, copper and zinc which will do you some good even though you receive it in traces. But we would still suggest that you don’t go overboard with its consumption as it would increase your blood sugar levels and make you fatigued after a heavy meal.

