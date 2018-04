Summer is here are so is the season of mangoes. This rich, juicy, pulpy fruit is a favourite among many. We love to have this fruit in any way we can – sliced pieces, pulp, in milkshakes, juices – you name it. But there are people who refrain from enjoying a guilt-free indulgence of this fruit. Most think that eating mangoes can make them consume more calories and this makes some health conscious individuals refrain from having mangoes. But wait there are other numerous health benefits of mangoes as they are enriched with vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants and more. Here are few health benefits of mangoes in details.

However, if you don’t want to eat the fruit, there are other ways to devour the taste and reap the benefits of this fruit. One way to have mango in a healthy and tasty manner is by preparing aamras.

Here is how to prepare aamras for at least five to six people:

Ingredients:

Alphonso mangoes – 14 to 15 pcs

Milk – As required

Method:

Soak all the mangoes in water for 30 to 40 minutes.

Take a mango; press it evenly from all the sides till it turns soft uniformly. Remove the eye of the mango and squeeze it very well so as to collect the pulp in a deep bowl. (Repeat this process with all the mangoes)

Add milk to the pulp now. (Milk will help to digest the fruit)

Now blend the mango pulp in a mixer till its smooth.

Store in a container and put it in the freezer.

Serve it cold.

This recipe was shared by Gulab Maharaja from Maharaja Bhog, Mumbai.

Image source: Shutterstock